Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,444 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDCC opened at $72.32 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

