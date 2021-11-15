Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,786 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Ameresco worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $97.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

