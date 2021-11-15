Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $28.13 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

