Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Selecta Biosciences worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 114,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

SELB stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

