Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.