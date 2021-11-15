NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Up 9%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.20. 18,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 682,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

