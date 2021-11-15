Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

