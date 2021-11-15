Nuggets Price Up 119% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Nuggets has a market cap of $891,687.48 and $569.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 119% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.75 or 0.07159251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,400.28 or 1.00308907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

