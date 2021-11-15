Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Northrim BanCorp worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NRIM opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,671 shares of company stock worth $71,042. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

