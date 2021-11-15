Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,671 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Harmonic worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 962,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

