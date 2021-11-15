Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,384 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,384 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

