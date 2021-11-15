Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,992 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,141,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after buying an additional 152,392 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KOF opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

