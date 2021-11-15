Northern Trust Corp Purchases 205,639 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 506.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Zymeworks worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

