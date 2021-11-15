Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237 in the last 90 days.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

