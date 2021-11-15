Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

