Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 48.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

