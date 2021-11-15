Northern Trust Corp Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Harmonic worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 634,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

