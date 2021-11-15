Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.67% of American Vanguard worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

AVD opened at $17.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $537.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

