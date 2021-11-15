North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the October 14th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,080,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USMJ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 28,981,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,704,406. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

