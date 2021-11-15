Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,359.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

