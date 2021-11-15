Nord/LB Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €205.30 ($241.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

