NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

