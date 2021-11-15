Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 715.2% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,681. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

