NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. NN Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

