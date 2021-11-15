NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NIO seems to be well poised to cement a strong foothold in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. The rising demand for ES6, ES8 and EC6 models is enhancing the firm’s top line. Upbeat guidance for Q4’21 revenues sparks optimism. State backing, NIO's strategic partnership with Mobileye and the battery swap technology are expected to be key growth drivers. Balance sheet strength is another positive. On a discouraging note, NIO has not been able to turn a profit yet. Tough competition, and soaring R&D and SG&A costs are other headwinds. High capex requirements are likely to put pressure on cash flows. Further, global supply chain disruptions, high commodity costs and the firm's stretched valuations also raise red flags. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.06.

NYSE NIO opened at $42.67 on Friday. NIO has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

