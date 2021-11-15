Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by 77.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.