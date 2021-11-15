NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $311.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 31.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth about $4,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

