Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NEWUF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. Newtopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
