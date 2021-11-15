Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NEWUF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. Newtopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Newtopia

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

