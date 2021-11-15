Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.12 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.