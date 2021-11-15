Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

