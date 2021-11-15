Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

