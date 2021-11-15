Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 159 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

