Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,693 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

