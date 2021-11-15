New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63), Zacks reports. New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.30.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.