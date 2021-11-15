Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $364,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $252,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,014,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

