Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

