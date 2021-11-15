Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $373.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

