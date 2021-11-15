Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.68 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $559.81 million and $7.68 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00073292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,008.07 or 1.00272886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.18 or 0.07124859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 569,016,339 coins and its circulating supply is 569,015,754 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

