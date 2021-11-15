NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Truist increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 133,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,525. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $936.46 million, a PE ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

