NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTES stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

