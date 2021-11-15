Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 101.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 118.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 99.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.