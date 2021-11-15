Neo Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $263.74 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $48.97 or 0.00074340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00071473 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

