Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Earns Hold Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

