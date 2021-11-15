Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of SSNC opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

