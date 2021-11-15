Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 90,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 344,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 114,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.03. 9,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

