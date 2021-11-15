National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 228,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

