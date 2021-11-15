National Bankshares Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to C$48.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

PAAS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

