National Bank Financial Lowers LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) to Sector Perform

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MSIXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

MSIXF remained flat at $$25.99 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

