MyNeighborAlice Market Capitalization Achieves $335.76 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $14.60 or 0.00022570 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $335.76 million and approximately $149.81 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

