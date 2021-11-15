Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

